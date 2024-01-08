Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

MakeMyTrip launches 'Beaches of India' campaign after India-Maldives row

The online travel platform reported a 3,400 per cent increase in searches for Lakshadweep after PM Modi's visit last week

Photo: X/@narendramodi

Photo: X/@narendramodi

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MakeMyTrip has announced the launch of its "Beaches of India" campaign on Friday following a surge of 3,400 per cent increase in searches for Lakshadweep on its platform, the company stated through a post on its official page on X (formerly Twitter). Searches for the island shot up following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory on January 2 and 3.

MakeMyTrip stated in its post that it would soon be releasing offers and discounts for Indian travellers to explore India's beaches. The post read, "This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore the country's stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!"

Earlier in the day, EaseMyTrip, another online travel platform also announced that it would be releasing "crazy special-offers" to promote Lakshadweep islands. The post by co-founder Prashant Pitti also stated that, "Water & beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as Maldives/Seychelles."

PM Modi's trip to Lakshadweep and row with Maldives


During the visit, PM Modi tweeted stunning photographs of Lakshadweep beaches, including one of the prime minister snorkelling. The prime minister thanked the island for its hospitality and praised its beauty, which drew criticism from Maldivian politicians who mocked the PM as well as India's tourism industry.

The Prime Minister's post read, "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep..."

Following this, many politicians in Maldives blatantly responded that India's tourism could not compete with the island nation. Politician Zahid Rameez, a council member of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), questioned, "How can they provide the service we offer?" Adding that the comparison was "delusional."

A derogatory post (which was later removed) by Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, wrote, "What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr. Narendra diver with life jacket."

The Government of Maldives denounced these comments, stating that these comments were personal views and "do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives."

However, "Boycott Maldives" hashtag has already started trending on X, with many celebrities Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and John Abraham joining the campaign and asking people to visit Lakshadweep instead of Maldives.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Maldives as tourist hub: Its history and what lies ahead for island nation

EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

Maldives' envoy summoned by govt amid diplomatic row over ministers' remark

LIVE: EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives after diplomatic row

MakeMyTrip Foundation pledges Rs 5 crore to aid flood relief efforts

Vistara expects all legal approvals for merger with A-I in 1st half of 2024

Adani Green Energy announces redemption plan for $750 million Holdco bond

Full-service carrier Vistara confident of receiving Boeing 787 order by Apr

Mukesh Ambani owns type of Boeing involved in Alaska Air accident

Honda Motorcycle commissions 650K additional production capacity in Gujarat

Topics : MakeMyTrip Lakshadweep tourism in india Indian tourism BS Web Reports India Maldives Maldives India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon