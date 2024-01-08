Sensex (    %)
                        
Full-service carrier Vistara confident of receiving Boeing 787 order by Apr

Indian full-service air carrier Vistara said on Monday it was confident of receiving its last 787 wide-body jet from Boeing by March or April

Vistara airlines

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Indian full-service air carrier Vistara said on Monday it was confident of receiving its last 787 wide-body jet from Boeing by March or April, despite a recent incident on a narrow-body 737 MAX 9 that lost part of the fuselage.
"We will hit fleet of size of 70 aircraft by March or April 2024," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said in a media call on Monday, much earlier than its previous timeline of the end of 2024.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday said 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes would remain grounded after a cabin panel blowout that forced a new Alaska Airlines jet carrying passengers to make an emergency landing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

