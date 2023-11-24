Sensex (-0.07%)
MakeMyTrip to collaborate with WEP for women entrepreneurs in North-East

WEP, incubated under Niti Aayog, has transitioned into a public-private partnership as a one-stop solution for information and services relevant to women entrepreneurs

MakeMyTrip

This training will be given on wide range of skills, including hospitality, safety, digital marketing, and compliance

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Travel portal MakeMyTrip on Friday said it has partnered with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to launch 'Project Maitri' that is aimed at empowering women homestay owners in North Eastern Region.
 
As part of the project, select women homestay owners will receive specialised training tailored to their unique business needs, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.
 
This training will be given on wide range of skills, including hospitality, safety, digital marketing, and compliance.
 
Additionally, the top three homestay owners will be recognised with awards, further incentivising excellence and innovation in this sector.
 
WEP, incubated under Niti Aayog, has transitioned into a public-private partnership as a one-stop solution for information and services relevant to women entrepreneurs.
 
“We believe in the transformative power of travel, and through this project, we aim to unlock this power for women homestay owners. We are proud to partner with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform in this endeavour and look forward to seeing these incredible women entrepreneurs flourish as they contribute to the vibrancy and diversity of India's tourism industry,” MakeMyTrip co-founder and group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

Topics : MakeMyTrip North East

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

