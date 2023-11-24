NSE, BSE impose Rs 5,42,800 fine each on Power Grid Corp for non-compliance

Leading exchanges BSE and NSE have imposed a fine of Rs 5,42,800 each on state-owned Power Grid Corporation for not having the required number of independent directors, including one woman.

The NSE and BSE have imposed a fine of Rs 5,42,800 for non-compliance, Power Grid Corporation said in a regulatory filing said.

It informed that the company has received notices from NSE and BSE on November 21, 2023, regarding non-compliance with the provision of Regulation 17(1) of the Sebi (LODR) for not having a requisite number of independent directors (including one woman independent director) on the Board during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company said that in response to the notices, it has requested NSE and BSE to grant a waiver of the fine with regard to non-compliance of Regulation 17(1) of the Sebi (LODR), Regulations, 2015.

Powergrid, being a government company within the meaning of Section 2(45) of the Companies Act, 2013, the power to appoint functional/Official Part-time Directors/non-official Part-time Directors (Independent Directors) vests with the President of India, it explained.

The said non-compliance of Regulation 17(1) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was not a lapse on the part of the company, it pointed out.

The matter has been regularly taken up with the administrative ministry -- the Ministry of Power for filling up the vacant posts of Independent Directors (including one woman Independent Director), it stated.

