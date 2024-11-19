Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Mamaearth parent loses $415 mn in value as Q2 loss fans demand worries

Mamaearth parent loses $415 mn in value as Q2 loss fans demand worries

The sharp selloff was triggered after Honasa posted its first quarterly loss since listing in Nov. 2023 late on Thursday

mamaearth

A challenging demand scenario and weaker-than-expected performance has hurt the company, analysts at JM Financial said | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian skincare firm Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer wiped off nearly Rs 3,500 crore ($414.7 million) in market valuation in two sessions, after a second-quarter loss fanned demand concerns for the beauty products retailer. 
The stock touched a record low of Rs 242.35 on Tuesday, and has fallen by about 30 per cent over the last two days. Its market cap has declined to Rs 8,600 crore. 
The sharp selloff was triggered after Honasa posted its first quarterly loss since listing in Nov. 2023 late on Thursday. 
It joined a long list of Indian consumer firms such as Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India to report downbeat results this quarter as urban consumers cut spending in the face of high inflation. 
 
A challenging demand scenario and weaker-than-expected performance has hurt the company, analysts at JM Financial said. 
Analysts said that Honasa, which competes with larger rival Nykaa and private players such as Health & Glow, was hurt by stiff competition in India's beauty and personal care industry, whose market size is likely to hit $28 billion by 2025 from $17.8 billion in 2020, per Avendus data. 

More From This Section

Open AI

ANI files lawsuit against OpenAI, claims misuse of copyrighted news content

Zomato

Zomato expects food delivery biz to grow 30% annually over 5 yrs: Executive

lenskart

Lenskart's valuation could rise 20% to $6 billion in new share sale

Pollution

Indian firms tackle air pollution with flexible work, install air purifiers

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda-Volkswagen clash over joint venture terms

The competition has forced the company, also known for its brands such as 'The Derma Co' and 'Aqualogica,' to rethink its business strategy, said Arvind Singhal, chairman of consultancy firm Technopak Advisors. 
Honasa, which sells its products primarily through online platforms, had said in its post-earnings call that it is planning to scale up its business by shifting its focus more on offline channels. 
Analysts at Citi said the move "needs a refresher", and downgraded the stock by two notches to a "sell" from "buy". 
The brokerage also cited consumers' shift to more active ingredient-based products from naturals-based products earlier. 
At least five analysts downgraded the stock after its results, while nine slashed their price targets, per data compiled by LSEG. 
 

Also Read

mamaearth

Honasa Consumer stock tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q2 results

mamaearth

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer slips into red in Q2, revenue down 7%

Varun Alagh

Market, consumers best teachers for biz growth: Mamaearth co-founder

mamaearth

Mamaearth parent Honasa clarifies it has no assets in UAE, no attachment

sensex nifty stock market share market

Peak XV Partners, other PE funds sell 7.94% in Mamaearth for Rs 1,276 cr

Topics : Mamaearth Q2 results market valuation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon