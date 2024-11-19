Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / ANI files lawsuit against OpenAI, claims misuse of copyrighted news content

ANI files lawsuit against OpenAI, claims misuse of copyrighted news content

The case will be heard in the Delhi High Court by Justice Amit Bansal on Tuesday

Open AI

Open AI (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian news agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, accusing it of unauthorised use of its copyrighted content, The Hindustan Times reported. This marks one of the first instances of an Indian publisher taking legal action against an AI firm for alleged intellectual property violations.
 
The case will be heard in the Delhi High Court by Justice Amit Bansal on Tuesday.
 
In its suit, ANI claims that OpenAI exploited its original news content by using it to train OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs). ANI also alleges that ChatGPT generates ANI’s news content verbatim when prompted, without obtaining proper authorisation.
 
 
Additionally, ANI accuses OpenAI of attributing false statements and fabricated news to the agency, which it claims damages its reputation and risks spreading misinformation that could lead to public disorder.
 

OpenAI’s response

In response, OpenAI emphasised its commitment to collaborating with news organisations globally, including those in India. The company explained that its AI models are developed using publicly accessible data and adhere to fair use principles and established legal standards. OpenAI maintains that its practices comply with legal precedents.
 

What other news outlets have sued AI firms?

This isn’t the first lawsuit concerning alleged misuse of copyrighted content by AI companies.
 
The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging unauthorised use of millions of its copyrighted articles for AI training. This case is ongoing.

More From This Section

Zomato

Zomato expects food delivery biz to grow 30% annually over 5 yrs: Executive

lenskart

Lenskart's valuation could rise 20% to $6 billion in new share sale

Pollution

Indian firms tackle air pollution with flexible work, install air purifiers

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda-Volkswagen clash over joint venture terms

Swish

Accel leads $2 mn funding for Swish to expand 10-minute food delivery

  Raw Story and AlterNet have also sued OpenAI for removing copyright management details. However, this case dismissed by a New York federal judge.
  Eight US newspapers, including the New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune, have accused AI companies of copyright infringement. This case is ongoing.
  These lawsuits underline the growing legal challenges surrounding AI and intellectual property.
   

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk ramps up lawsuit against OpenAI, adding Microsoft, antitrust claims

OpenAI (Image: Shutterstock)

After Google, OpenAI is developing AI agents for automating tasks: Report

OpenAI

OpenAI, rivals seek new path to smarter AI to overcome delays, challenges

OpenAI

OpenAI in talks with regulators in California to become for-profit company

Search in ChatGPT

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Search and Advanced Voice mode for desktop app

Topics : OpenAI copyright violation Delhi High Court Indian news media BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon