close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Olectra Greentech net profit rises 52% to Rs 27 cr in March quarter

For FY23, the consolidated revenue increased 84 per cent to stand at Rs 1,090.76 crore as compared with Rs 593.26 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Olectra Greentech bus

Olectra Greentech bus

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electric bus manufacturer Olectra Greentech posted a 52 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.01 crore in the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"The consolidated net profit for Q4 FY23 (January to March 2023) was Rs 27.01 crore, as compared to a net profit of Rs 17.77 crore in Q4 FY22 (January to March 2022)," a company statement said on Friday.

Its consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 375.91 crore, up 39 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 271.3 crore in same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit for FY23 was up 86 per cent Rs 65.59 crore as against Rs 35.35 crore in FY22.

For FY23, the consolidated revenue increased 84 per cent to stand at Rs 1,090.76 crore as compared with Rs 593.26 crore in the year-ago period.

"We are pleased to report strong growth in both our standalone and consolidated revenue and profitability for the year ended March 31, 2023," Olectra Greentech Chairman and Managing Director K V Pradeep said in the statement.

Also Read

Olectra Greentech in partnership with Reliance unveils Hydrogen bus

Banks reluctant to lend to e-bus makers on concerns of recovery of dues

Olectra, in partnership with RIL, unveils hydrogen bus; stock zooms 20%

Olectra Greentech unveils Hydrogen bus in partnership with Reliance

Olectra Greentech's India's first e-tipper receives roadworthiness nod

Blue Dart Express posts 49% decline in Q4 profit on higher expenses

Air India exploring collaboration with Apple on flight planning software

Homegrown edtech startup Teachmint lays off over 70 employees: Report

NCLT to hear insolvency proceedings plea filed against SpiceJet on May 8

India Grid Trust to consider raising of debt through various sources

Although there continues to be supply chain and other macro risks, the focus remains on increasing the manufacturing capacity and enhancing the technology capabilities, he said, adding that this has helped the company maintain its leadership position in the electric bus segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : olectra BYD Electric bus manufacturing Electric Vehicles

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Piramal Enterprises loss widens to Rs 196 cr on dip in Shriram investment

Piramal Enterprises
2 min read

Olectra Greentech net profit rises 52% to Rs 27 cr in March quarter

Olectra Greentech bus
2 min read

Blue Dart Express posts 49% decline in Q4 profit on higher expenses

Post-Covid B2B recovery, price hikes to drive gains for Blue Dart
2 min read
Premium

Air India exploring collaboration with Apple on flight planning software

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Sundaram Fasteners registers Rs 5,000 crore consolidated revenue in FY23

Auto sector
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

Ajay Singh. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Bank fraud case: CBI searches at Jet office, Naresh Goyal's residence

Jet Airways
1 min read

Lessors seek deregistration of 23 Go First planes to secure their assets

Go First
2 min read

Marico Q4 results: Net profit up 20.3% to Rs 302 cr, revenue rises 3.6%

Marico
1 min read

Britannia Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 47% on strong demand

Britannia Industries
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon