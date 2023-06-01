close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Toyota logs 2-fold growth with highest monthly sales in May at 20,410 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said its total sales surged two-fold to 20,410 units in May, its highest-ever in a month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Toyota Kirloskar SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Kirloskar SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said its total sales surged two-fold to 20,410 units in May, its highest-ever in a month.

The automaker had dispatched 10,216 units in the same month last year.

The company said its domestic wholesales last month stood at 19,379 units. It also exported 1,031 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in May.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said the automaker has scaled a new high in May by reporting the highest monthly sales performance of 20,410 units.

"As we look forward, given the sustained momentum, we continue to be optimistic for the rest of the year by prioritising the customers' needs," he added.

The company believes that the strong upward trajectory, highlights the company's customer alignment and ever-growing product popularity with the latest launches like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and the Hilux that continue to support the strong sales momentum in their respective segments, Sood said.

Also Read

Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales increase by 9% to 18,670 units in March

Toyota Kirloskar sales dip 6% to 14,162 units owing to maintenance shutdown

Toyota commences bookings of new multipurpose diesel vehicle Innova Crysta

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23

Bajaj Auto records 29% rise in total sales at 355,148 units for May

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Application to terminate leases of Go First's lessors not rejected: DGCA

Aureus Investment, promoter of Sona BLW Precision sells 3.2% stake

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Toyota Motor automobile industry

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bajaj Auto records 29% rise in total sales at 355,148 units for May

Bajaj Auto
1 min read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Larsen and Toubro
2 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

'Amazon is now part of the social fabric of India', says Manish Tiwary

Manish Tiwary
7 min read

Application to terminate leases of Go First's lessors not rejected: DGCA

Go First
4 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Deloitte flags Adani Port transactions citing 'insufficient disclosures'

Gautam Adani
3 min read

Patanjali promoters to dilute 6% share to meet minimum shareholding norms

Coronil launch
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Centre proposes to sell 3% stake in Coal India via OFS, eyes Rs 4,162 cr

Coal India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon