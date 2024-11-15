Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Mankind Pharma pledges 39.68% stake in Bharat Serums for Rs 5k cr NCDs

Mankind Pharma pledges 39.68% stake in Bharat Serums for Rs 5k cr NCDs

The capital raised through this pledge is expected to support Mankind Pharma's strategic initiatives and growth plans

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Photo: X@Pharma_Mankind

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mankind Pharma has pledged 39.68 per cent of its equity stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV), a wholly owned subsidiary, to Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd to secure non-convertible debentures (NCDs) totalling Rs 5,000 crore.
 
The move comes under the framework of three debenture trust deeds executed on October 10, enabling the issuance of listed, rated, secured, redeemable, and transferable NCDs aggregating Rs 5,000 crore.
 
The pledge agreement, formalised on November 14, ensures that the equity shares of BSV will remain pledged until the settlement of the NCDs. Catalyst Trusteeship will act as the common security trustee for the benefit of the NCD holders.
 
 
In September, Mankind Pharma announced that it would raise funds of up to Rs 10,000 crore through NCDs and commercial papers (CPs) on a private placement basis.
 
Mankind Pharma acquired full ownership of BSV on October 23. While no financial consideration was disclosed for the pledge, the transaction does not constitute a related-party deal and falls outside any scheme of arrangement, according to the company’s regulatory filing.
 
The capital raised through this pledge is expected to support Mankind Pharma’s strategic initiatives and growth plans, marking a significant financial milestone for the pharmaceutical major.
   

Also Read

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma up 6% as PAT rises 29%, margins up 220 bps in Q2FY25

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma Q2 results: PAT rises 29% to Rs 659 crore, revenue up 14%

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 653 cr on higher demand

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

RVNL, Polycab, CG Power: Technical view on stocks that may turn large-caps

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind completes Rs 13,768 cr acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines

Topics : Mankind Pharma Serum Institute non-convertible debentures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon