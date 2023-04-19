Mankind Pharma's Rs 4,326-crore initial public offering to open April 25

At the top end of the band, the company will be valued at Rs 43,264 crore or $5.27 billion. Bids can be made for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.

Mankind Pharma has set a price band of Rs 1,026 to Rs 1,080 per share for its Rs 4,326-crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open on April 25 and close on April 27. Anchor investors will be allotted shares on April 24.