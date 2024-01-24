Sensex (    %)
                        
Maruti Fronx clocks 100,000 sales milestone in passenger vehicle segment

The model has crossed the milestone in 10 months, setting a new industry benchmark, the car market leader said in a statement

Photo: Nexaexperience.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its model Fronx has crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone in the domestic passenger vehicle segment in record time.
The model has crossed the milestone in 10 months, setting a new industry benchmark, the car market leader said in a statement.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had introduced Fronx in the domestic market on April 24, 2023.
"Fronx was strategically added to our portfolio to address the growing demand for another compact SUV that blends distinctive design with a captivating driving experience," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.
The model has been instrumental in more than doubling the company's SUV segment share to 19.7 per cent last year from 10.4 per cent in 2022, he added.
MSI has also commenced exports of the Fronx for Latin America, the Middle East, and South-East Asian markets.
So far, the company has exported over 9,000 units of the model to these markets.

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India passenger vehicle sales SUV

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

