Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TVS chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan's family members ink non-compete pact

Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu are children of Venu and Mallika Srinivasan

TVS Motor company

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Family members of Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company Venu Srinivasan have entered into an understanding to avoid competition and the usage of certain trademarks, including TVS, in defined business areas, the company said on Friday.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was executed on March 21, 2024, by Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd Mallika Srinivasan, Director of TVS Motor Co and Deputy Managing Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd Dr Lakshmi Venu, and Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Co.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company is not a party to this MoU, the TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.
Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu are children of Venu and Mallika Srinivasan.
Under the MoU, Sudarshan Venu has agreed that he and persons controlled by him shall not use certain trademarks, including TVS, in relation to certain businesses including design, manufacturing and supply of aluminium and magnesium die castings or machined castings for OEMs and the after-market, the filing said.
Further, he has also agreed to not compete for a defined period, including in the business of agricultural machinery including tractors, and self-propelled farm equipment.
On the other hand, Mallika Srinivasan and Dr Lakshmi Venu have "agreed that they and persons controlled by them shall not use certain trademarks (including TVS) in relation to certain businesses, including two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles, financial services, and real estate business".
They have also agreed to not engage in certain businesses, including two-wheeler, and three-wheeler vehicles, parts and/or accessories for any such vehicles, for a defined period, it added.
This MoU doesn't in any way impact the company's business adversely, and its ability to continue its business as currently conducted today is not impacted, it added.
Sharing the purpose for entering into the agreement in a letter to the company secretary, Venu Srinivasan said it was subsequent to the members of the TVS family executing a family settlement based on a Memorandum of Family Agreement (MFA) dated December 10, 2020.
The MFA had recorded the oral understanding reached between the members of the TVS Family, along with other agreements and understandings executed among the various family groups of the larger TVS family and persons controlled by them. The family settlement took effect on February 4, 2022.

Also Read

MNCs chose TN for its good leadership, bureaucracy: TVS Motor's Srinivasan

TVS Motor donates Rs 3 crore for cyclone relief work in Tamil Nadu

TVS Motor Company posts 25% jump in sales at 301,898 units in Dec

Hitachi Energy India posts multi-fold rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 23 crore

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

41 companies facing probe by central agencies in electoral bond list

Myntra obtains India franchise rights for UK's fashion brand NEXT

Welspun Corp's unit, Saudi Aramco scrap $41 million steel pipe contract

BJP biggest beneficiary of Aurobindo Pharma's Rs 52 cr electoral bonds

Electoral bonds data: Metal, mining giants focus on home ground Odisha

The parties -- Venu Srinivasan, Mallika Srinivasan, Dr Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu -- have arrived at a further understanding among themselves in addition to the MFA, including regarding the usage of the TVS brands, the letter added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TVS Motor TVS Group automobile industry motorcycle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon