Maruti Suzuki India announces appointment of Arnab Roy as CFO Designate

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced appointment of Arnab Roy as CFO Designate with effect from October 16, 2023.

He will succeed present CFO Ajay Seth who will retire at the end of this year.

Seth shall be superannuating from the post of wholetime CFO of the company with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2023, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The board in its meeting held on Tuesday approved the appointment of Roy as CFO Designate from October 16, 2023 and wholetime CFO from January 1, 2024, it said.

After his superannuation, Seth will continue to be a Member - Executive Board (MEB), the filing said.

Roy has 26 years of experience with US, British and French MNCs handling all aspects of Finance & Accounts, the company said.

Also Read Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share Punj Lloyd fails to attract any bidder in second round of e-auction Escorts Kubota mulls sale of railway equipment unit to focus on tractors TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches Succession at Reliance: Here is what we know about the Ambani siblings Sunil Mittal's Airtel plans Uganda's biggest IPO to raise $216 million

Since January 2022, he has been serving as Zone Chief Financial Officer for Greater India Region covering all Schneider businesses.

He earned his bachelor's degree in Economics, Statistics and Maths from Ranchi University and further pursued Chartered Accountancy and Cost Accountancy. He also holds an Executive MBA from IIM Bangalore, the filing said.