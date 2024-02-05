Max Healthcare signs MoU with RCOG for advanced gynaecology programme

Delhi-based Max Healthcare Institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), United Kingdom, to deliver an accredited specialty training programme in obstetrics and gynaecology for the MRCOG exam.

The MRCOG (Member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists) is recognised as a top-class qualification standard for those who want to obtain a higher level of competency in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.

As part of the MoU, both organisations will work to promote and conduct training in obstetrics and gynaecology, assessment, and certification of training in India.

According to a senior official at Max Healthcare, the training programme will have an intake of 10 trainees per year. “The two to five-year structured programme will be offered at the tertiary care hospitals of Max Healthcare in Delhi and NCR. The programme will be of equivalent standard as in the UK,” the official added.

Commenting on the development, RCOG President Ranee Thakar said that this programme will provide opportunities to further grow the number of RCOG trained doctors alongside existing Indian fellows, members, and associates who play a vital role in helping the College to deliver our mission to improve the health of women and girls globally.

Candidates applying for the programme must hold an MBBS, Diploma in Gynaecology and Obstetrics (DGO), Diplomate of National Board (DNB), MD or MS in Gynaecology degree from any of the recognised national or international medical institutions listed under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

The final candidates will be selected on the basis of panel interviews conducted by the institution.

Speaking on the partnership, Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director of Max Healthcare Institute, said that this collaboration will enable them to leverage the latest advancements in training, support, e-learning content, and training e-portfolio along with access to 70 RCOG training courses in-person or virtually.

“With continued guidance and support on the MRCOG examinations, this partnership is a great value proposition for young health professionals wanting to develop a career in obstetrics and gynaecology,” he added.