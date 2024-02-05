Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EESL launches Beta version of e-commerce platform for affordable solutions

The platform, eeslmart.in, lists energy-efficient appliances such as LED bulbs, inverter LED lamps and fans, at present

bulbs, LED, lights

EESL is a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned EESL on Monday announced the launch of the Beta version of its e-commerce platform that will offer affordable energy-efficient appliances and solutions to customers.
The platform, eeslmart.in, lists energy-efficient appliances such as LED bulbs, inverter LED lamps and fans, at present.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"EESL plans to expand its offerings to include 5-star bulbs and other luminaires, super-efficient ACs, energy-efficient motors, e-bicycles, and induction cookstoves etc," Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) said in a statement.
EESL Chief Executive Officer Vishal Kapoor said the objective is to enable the people to make sustainable choices and bridging the information gap on energy-efficient products and services.
EESL is a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

Delhi govt to undertake energy audit for saving electricity: Atishi

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

New IMPS fund transfer rules coming soon: Here is all you need to know

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Thyrocare acquires Think Health Diagnostics, expands into home ECG services

Gujarat state civic body accepts bids for maiden green bonds: Bankers

Anarock raises Rs 200 cr from 360 One Asset Management for biz expansion

VECV, ITC partner to promote sustainable mid-mile logistics solutions

LICHFL aims to double affordable housing share in loan book in 2 years

Topics : Energy Efficiency Services Limited Energy Efficiency Services e-commerce rules e-commerce market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon