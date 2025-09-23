Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / MDL, Guidance Tamil Nadu partner to explore greenfield shipyard development

MDL, Guidance Tamil Nadu partner to explore greenfield shipyard development

The MoU was signed on September 19 under the framework of the government of India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

The event was graced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation, to explore the possibility of developing a world-class greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed on September 19 under the framework of the government of India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), a defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has signed an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu to explore the development of a world-class greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast, the ministry said in a statement.

 

The MoU was formally signed and exchanged between Biju George, Director (Shipbuilding), MDL, and Darez Ahamed, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, during a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) at Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

The event was graced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the statement said.

Topics : Tamil Nadu shipyards

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

