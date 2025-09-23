Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy to transfer Instamart to wholly owned subsidiary via slump sale

Swiggy to transfer Instamart to wholly owned subsidiary via slump sale

Swiggy approved the transfer of its Instamart quick commerce business to Swiggy Instamart Pvt Ltd through a slump sale to create a focused entity for long-term growth

The revenue from the q-commerce business in FY25 contributed 24.21 per cent of Swiggy’s standalone revenue.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

In a restructuring move, food delivery and instant grocery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said its board has approved the sale and transfer of its quick commerce (q-commerce) business Instamart, through a slump sale, to an indirect, step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Swiggy Instamart Pvt Ltd.
 
“The Board of the Company has approved the slump sale of the Instamart undertaking of the Company today, i.e. Tuesday, 23 September 2025, including authority to directors and officers of the Company to enter into a business transfer agreement (BTA) and other related documents to give effect to the transaction,” the stock filing read.
 
The slump sale is expected to be completed after the end of the third quarter of FY26. The sale includes all relevant assets, liabilities, permits and licences, records, intellectual property, employees and contracts, the company said.
 
 
On the rationale for the slump sale, Swiggy said: “The proposed transfer is aimed at developing a focused, efficient and strategically aligned corporate entity for the long-term development and performance of the Instamart business, along with enhanced flexibility in deployment of resources.” It added that there will be no change in the shareholding pattern of the company post the slump sale.
 
In addition, the transaction will be based on the book value of assets and liabilities of Instamart as of the effective date.
 
First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

