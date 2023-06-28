Social networking giant Meta Platforms on Wednesday announced a new Mixed Reality programme in India along with a grant of $250,000 for Indian startups and developers to build apps and experiences for its virtual reality headset Meta Quest Platform.Under the programme, up to five Indian developers and startups will receive a financial grant, along with dedicated mentoring and guidance from the Meta Reality Labs experts.“They will also have an opportunity to upload their product to Quest App Lab and become part of Meta’s growing developer ecosystem. Selected startups will also get an introduction to leading local venture capital funds at the end of the programme,” Meta said in a press note adding that the fund would nurture innovation and build an ecosystem of extended reality technologies in the country.Also Read: Amid growing focus on business messaging, Meta announces new featuresThe programme is open to developers and firms across India, irrespective of size. Individual developers must be 18 years or older at the time of the proposal submission.The Fund is now open for applicants, inviting both established and emerging startups and developers to experiment with the skills offered by the Presence Platform. In the coming months, the company will select up to five companies that will participate in the program and receive the grant.