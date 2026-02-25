Apple to open second Mumbai retail store in Borivali on Thursday

Apple is set to open its second Mumbai store in Borivali on Thursday, nearly three years after the global tech giant made its retail debut in the country.

The Borivali store is the sixth retail outlet in India. The company’s first India store was BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) in Mumbai and Saket in Delhi.

It has stores in other cities such as Pune, Bengaluru and Noida.

“We’re so inspired by the creativity and enthusiasm of communities across India, and our dedicated team members are excited to welcome and connect with customers in this extraordinary new store, our second in Mumbai,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

The store in Borivali has a base of 70 team members. Similar to other Apple facilities, the store in Borivali runs on complete renewable energy and is carbon neutral, the company said in a statement. The new store brings Apple’s full lineup of products and services to customers in one of the city’s key growth corridors.

Apple's retail expansion in India comes at a time when the firm's global revenues hit a record in the December quarter and clocked double-digit growth in India, where sales of iPhones and other devices hit the highest number.

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook had recently called India a market where the tech giant sees a “huge opportunity”.

“It was a terrific quarter in India,” Cook had said, referring to December quarter numbers.

“We did set a quarterly revenue record during the December quarter, and to go a little further down, we set quarterly revenue records on iPhone and Mac and iPad, and an all-time revenue record on services. We really like what we see there.”

India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market and the fourth-largest for personal computers, he said.

“And we still have, despite a very nice growth history, we have a modest share there, and so we think there’s a huge opportunity for us there, and we could not be more excited about it,” he had explained.