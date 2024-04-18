MG Motor, Epsilon tie up for EV charging solutions, battery recycling

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has partnered with the Epsilon Group for EV charging solutions and battery recycling.

As part of the collaboration, the automaker has signed an MoU with two Epsilon Group subsidiaries - Power EV, for charging solutions and LICO, for battery recycling and second-life expertise.

As per the agreement, Power EV will provide Custom Charging technology to develop AC and DC charging solutions for charging solutions for MG's EVs.

Through active involvement in the MG charge initiative deploying 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days within residential communities and apartments across India Power EV aims to bolster the existing public charging network by expanding the availability of AC chargers and introducing high-capacity DC charging options, MG Motor India said in a statement.

LICO will assist MG Motor India in its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations by providing comprehensive battery recycling and certification services, it added.

"Our collaboration with the Epsilon Group signifies a strategic alliance aimed at realising this vision through an efficient charging infrastructure which aids and complements a circular economy by way of second-life and end-of-life solutions for batteries," MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.