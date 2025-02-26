Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Micromax makes foray into renewable energy space with Startup Energy

Micromax makes foray into renewable energy space with Startup Energy

This new venture aims to revolutionise solar panel manufacturing in India, driving the widespread adoption of sustainable energy

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Startup Energy will establish a manufacturing facility, equipped with advanced automation and precision engineering.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Home-grown consumer electronics brand Micromax Informatics on Wednesday announced its foray into renewable energy segment with the launch of Startup Energy.

This new venture aims to revolutionise solar panel manufacturing in India, driving the widespread adoption of sustainable energy and supporting the country's ambitious clean energy mission, a company statement said.

As the world accelerates its transition to clean energy, Startup Energy is poised to play a pivotal role in India's renewable energy revolution, it added.

The company will focus on producing high-efficiency solar panels for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, ensuring affordable and scalable solar power solutions across the country.

 

"Our goal is to make clean energy more accessible, reliable, and cost-effective, ensuring that individuals and businesses alike can benefit from sustainable power solutions," Rajesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Micromax Informatics said.

As part of this expansion, Micromax has signed a strategic contract with China-based Jinchen for the phased deployment of a 5GW advanced solar module manufacturing line. This project will be executed in multiple phases, integrating automation and high-efficiency module production technologies to deliver solar solutions.

Startup Energy will establish a manufacturing facility, equipped with advanced automation and precision engineering. The company will also explore strategic R&D partnerships to develop next-generation solar solutions, enhancing energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EDF India, EDF

EDF India, Actis join hand to develop smart metering infrastructure

PAG, PAG Investment

Equity firm PAG considering sale of $1.2 billion stake in India's Nuvama

Chai point

Chai Point eyes stock exchange listing by mid-2026: Co-founder Tarun Khanna

New India Co-operative Bank

New India Coop Bank had capacity for Rs 10 cr, book showed Rs 122 cr: EOW

PremiumSINDHU GANGADHARAN, Managing Director, SAP Labs India

SAP Labs India looks to double its productivity gains from GenAI

Topics : Micromax renewable enrgy renewable energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon