EDF India, Actis join hand to develop smart metering infrastructure

Under this joint venture, EDF India and Actis will bring together their global expertise in energy solutions and infrastructure investments

EDF India on Wednesday announced a strategic joint venture (JV) with Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, to deploy smart metering infrastructure.

This collaboration aims to operate a dedicated platform company for Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) concessions, reinforcing EDF India's and Actis' commitment to investing in the Indian power sector, a company statement said.

Under this joint venture, EDF India and Actis will bring together their global expertise in energy solutions and infrastructure investments.

The Indian government is actively driving the National Smart Metering Project under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), targeting the deployment of 250 million smart meters by 2025, it said.

 

These advanced metering solutions are designed to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses, and bolster the financial sustainability of India's power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

Federico D'Amico, CEO of EDF India, said in the statement, We are excited to join hands with Actis to accelerate the deployment of smart metering infrastructure in India."  Asanka Rodrigo, Partner at Actis, stated, Smart metering is a critical component in ensuring efficient energy consumption, reducing losses, and improving billing accuracy for consumers."  The JV between EDF India and Actis aligns with India's broader vision of achieving a more resilient and efficient power distribution network.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and global best practices, the initiative aims to drive a transformative impact on the country's power sector, benefiting both utilities and consumers alike.

