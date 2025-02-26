Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Equity firm PAG considering sale of $1.2 billion stake in India's Nuvama

Equity firm PAG considering sale of $1.2 billion stake in India's Nuvama

Blackstone Inc.-backed PAG is working with financial advisers on a strategic review of its more than 54 per cent stake in the Indian wealth manager

PAG, PAG Investment

PAG invested about $325 million for a controlling stake in Nuvama, formerly known as Edelweiss Wealth Management, in 2021. Image: Linkedin

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh and Manuel Baigorri  Asian private equity firm PAG is considering options that may lead to a sale of its majority stake in Mumbai-listed Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Blackstone Inc.-backed PAG is working with financial advisers on a strategic review of its more than 54 per cent stake in the Indian wealth manager, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. That could result in a partial or full sale, the people said.
 
Nuvama shares have dropped about 19 per cent this year, giving the company a market value of $2.3 billion. Still, the stock has surged 114 per cent since the firm’s listing in September 2023. India’s stock market benchmark BSE Sensex is down about 4.5 per cent in 2025 after nine consecutive years of gains.
 
 
Considerations are at a preliminary stage and PAG may decide against a sale, the people said. Other financial services firms including global asset managers have expressed preliminary interest in Nuvama, the people said.
 
A representative for PAG declined to comment, while Nuvama didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment during a holiday.
 
Nuvama provides wealth, asset management, capital markets and advisory services, according to its website. Its clients include entrepreneurs, promoters, high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, corporate and institutional investors.
 
PAG invested about $325 million for a controlling stake in Nuvama, formerly known as Edelweiss Wealth Management, in 2021.

More From This Section

Chai point

Chai Point eyes stock exchange listing by mid-2026: Co-founder Tarun Khanna

New India Co-operative Bank

New India Coop Bank had capacity for Rs 10 cr, book showed Rs 122 cr: EOW

PremiumSINDHU GANGADHARAN, Managing Director, SAP Labs India

SAP Labs India looks to double its productivity gains from GenAI

Fashion industry

After Zara exit, Purple Style Labs leases Mumbai's Ismail Building

Ericsson

Ericsson to deploy gear for Bharti Airtel's transition to standalone 5G

Topics : Private equity firms equity fund Wealth Management Blackstone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon