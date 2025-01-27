Experiential travel a new avenue of strong growth: MMT CEO Rajesh Magow

NASDAQ-listed travel aggregator firm MakeMyTrip has found that experiential travel – including live events and pilgrimage tourism – has emerged as a new avenue for growth in the country.
The aggregator recorded a 12 per cent rise in net profit to $27.1 million in its third quarter ended December 31, up from $24 million in the year-ago period. The company reported a 26.2 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to $267.4 million from $214.2 million in the third quarter of the previous financial year.
“The strong set of numbers in the third quarter was a combination of the overall growth of the industry, which is helped by macro factors, and contributions from all new areas of investment,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip.
Speaking about the ongoing urban consumption stress, Magow said that growth in the travel and tourism industry is aided by a mindset shift, with people looking for new and unique experiences.
“I’m hoping it’s (urban slowdown) probably an aberration because the overall growth story for India is likely to continue. If it’s a cycle, then maybe a short cycle. The consumer habits have changed in favour of spending more on experiences, which helps the travel and tourism industry,” he said.
Experiential tourism, a relatively new phenomenon, is growing.
“Events like the Maha Kumbh and the Ayodhya consecration ceremony are opening the horizons for all customer segments. With more supply and better connectivity, the seasonality factor is going away, and people are seeing these as permanent destinations. Concerts, like the recent ones by Coldplay, have also increased and are stimulating domestic travel activity,” he said.
The company’s outbound international travel segment, too, has grown at a fast pace.
“Our international flights business grew at about 32 per cent, while the international hotels revenue grew upwards of 60 per cent. There is still a lot of headroom for growth in the segment, as a lot of bookings still happen offline,” he said.
The company plans to introduce new services like activities, excursions, and even cruises – a niche segment not yet fully explored by Indians – to grow this outbound segment further.
“We also want to grow intercity cab services, which we have recently invested in. With the growth in domestic infrastructure, it is a frequent mode of commute. The market is very fragmented currently, and I think we can consolidate everything to provide a good user experience,” Magow said.
“We also want to scale up ancillary services like visa and forex, which will enable the additional needs of travellers and subsequently give travel a bigger wallet share,” he added.
Speaking about the upcoming Budget, Magow said a growth-oriented Budget, with sustained capital allocation for infrastructure development, will aid the sector tremendously.