Microsoft Translator adds two new languages, Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri

Further, the company now claims to cover more than 95 per cent of the Indian population in terms of its language support options in Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Corp

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Microsoft India on Thursday announced the addition of two new Indian languages, Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri, to the Microsoft Translator.
 
"We are proud to announce the addition of Manipuri and Chhattisgarhi languages in Microsoft Translator that broadens our reach and coverage of India’s linguistic and cultural diversity," said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India.
With the latest addition of these two languages, the translation tool by the tech giant now supports a total of 20 Indian languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, to name a few.

Further, the company now claims to cover more than 95 per cent of the Indian population in terms of its language support options in Microsoft Translator.

"We strive to make a profound impact through our products, leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies that foster social inclusion and collaboration without barriers, contributing to India’s inclusive economic growth,” Kumar added.

While Chhattisgarhi is spoken by around 16 million people in the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, Manipuri is spoken by approximately 3 million people in the state of Manipur and by some communities in Assam and Tripura as well.

"The expansion beyond official languages underscores Microsoft's dedication to democratising technology. The addition of Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri is a testament to Microsoft’s commitment to supporting and empowering the linguistic diversity of India through its innovative language technologies and solutions," said the company in a release.

Microsoft Translator is powered by AI and can learn from large amounts of data to produce natural-sounding translations, said the company.

"These neural networks can capture the nuances and contexts of languages, resulting in more accurate and fluent translations," read the press release.

Microsoft Translator also supports transliteration, which converts text from one script to another, enabling users to read and write in their preferred language.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

