Minda Corp partners with Taiwan firm to locally produce sunroof for PVs

The company is confident that this partnership will effectively channelise the complementary strengths of both organisations

The 50:50 partnership aims to localise the production of sunroof and closure technology products. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Auto components maker Minda Corporation on Friday said it has inked a pact to form a joint venture with Taiwan-based HSIN Chong Machinery Works Co to locally produce sunroofs for passenger vehicles.
The 50:50 partnership aims to localise the production of sunroof and closure technology products.
"This collaboration underscores our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat, as we strive to deliver comprehensive system solutions encompassing product design, development, and manufacturing for passenger vehicles," Minda Corporation Chairman & Group CEO Ashok Minda said in a statement.
HSIN Chong Machinery Works Chairman Roger Hsi said the company is looking forward to collaborate with Spark Minda to expand its footprint in India's growing vehicle market to develop and manufacture innovative integrated automotive sunroof and closure systems for next-generation vehicles.
The company is confident that this partnership will effectively channelise the complementary strengths of both organisations and establish a strong presence in the rapidly expanding market in India, he added.
HSIN Chong Machinery Works operates through 29 sales, technical and manufacturing facilities spread globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

