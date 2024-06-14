Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SpiceJet's domestic passenger market share drops below Akasa Air in May

SpiceJet carried 554,000 passengers in May, a drop of about 10 per cent month-on-month (MoM). On the other hand, Akasa Air carried 664,000 passengers in May, a jump of about 14.5 per cent MoM

Spicejet

Spicejet (Photo: Wikipedia)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The domestic passenger market share of the cash-strapped SpiceJet airline dropped below the new airline Akasa Air in May after a span of nine months, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.

SpiceJet's domestic passenger market share stood at four per cent in May, compared to Akasa Air which recorded a share of 4.4 per cent in the same month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SpiceJet carried 554,000 passengers in May, a drop of about 10 per cent month-on-month (MoM). On the other hand, Akasa Air carried 664,000 passengers in May, a jump of about 14.5 per cent MoM.

For the last several quarters, SpiceJet has been grappling with a cash crunch amid multiple legal battles over unpaid dues to aircraft lessors, engine lessors, lenders and former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

Overall, Indian carriers handled 13.79 million domestic passengers in May, recording a 4.4 per cent year-on-year growth. IndiGo, with a share of 61.6 per cent in the domestic market in May, is India's largest carrier.

SpiceJet's market share dropped below Akasa Air in May after 9 months
     
     
Month Domestic passenger market share of Akasa Air (in %) Domestic passenger market share of SpiceJet (in %)
Jan-23 2.8 7.3
Feb-23 3 7.1
Mar-23 3.3 6.4
Apr-23 4 5.8
May-23 4.8 5.4
Jun-23 4.9 4.4
Jul-23 5.2 4.2
Aug-23 4.2 4.4
Sep-23 4.2 4.4
Oct-23 4.2 5
Nov-23 4.2 6.2
Dec-23 4.4 5.6
Jan-24 4.5 5.6
Feb-24 4.5 5.2
Mar-24 4.4 5.3
Apr-24 4.4 4.7
May-24 4.8 4


Source: DGCA
Topics : Akasa Air SpiceJet InterGlobe Aviation Jet Airways SpiceJet Domestic passenger air traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon