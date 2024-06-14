The domestic passenger market share of the cash-strapped SpiceJet airline dropped below the new airline Akasa Air in May after a span of nine months, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.

SpiceJet's domestic passenger market share stood at four per cent in May, compared to Akasa Air which recorded a share of 4.4 per cent in the same month.

SpiceJet carried 554,000 passengers in May, a drop of about 10 per cent month-on-month (MoM). On the other hand, Akasa Air carried 664,000 passengers in May, a jump of about 14.5 per cent MoM.