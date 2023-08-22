Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Minor fines imposed on multiple Adani companies over non-compliance

The fine for ACC was Rs 47000 each and for Ambuja Cements was Rs 16000 each

Adani, Adani Group

Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Amritha Pillay
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On Tuesday, Adani group companies – Adani Green, ACC, Ambuja Cements and Adani Enterprises, informed the stock exchange of minor fines imposed over certain non-compliance issues.  Adani Green in its disclosure said Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) have imposed a fine of Rs 2.24 lakh each, for certain non-compliance. The company clarified that the non-compliance has occurred due to the untimely demise of a woman director and exit of an independent director. ACC and Ambuja Cements, in respective disclosures said, the two exchanges have imposed a fine and clarified the said non-compliance occurred due to sudden resignation of Rashmi Khandelwal (ex-Company Secretary and Compliance Officer) for ACC and resignation of Rajiv Gandhi (ex-Company Secretary and Compliance Officer) for Ambuja Cements, post which the company made all possible efforts to fill the said vacancy, within the prescribed time but took reasonable time to identify and finalize the potential candidate. The fine for ACC was Rs 47000 each and for Ambuja Cements was Rs 16000 each. Adani Enterprises also disclosed that the two exchanges imposed a fine Rs 28,000 each with respect to  delayed approval for appointment or continuation of Non-Executive Director who attained the age of seventy-five years.  The company said that the imposition is improper, and required shareholder approvals were sought.

Also Read

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece

Adani group-company Ambuja Cement to buy Sanghi Cement for Rs 6,000 cr

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

ACC, Ambuja Cements face resistance from shareholders to adopt FY23 results

Bridge & Roof bags Rs 1,590 cr EPC contracts for FGD plants in Chhattisgarh

Adani TotalEnergies partners with Evera Cabs for developing charging hubs

Nasscom's new portal to focus on connecting skill-specific digital talent

Liquidator completes Franklin Templeton's debt fund asset sale process

Ravi Kapoor to retire as Citi banking, advisory head for South Asia

Topics : Adani Group ACC Ambuja Cement

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon