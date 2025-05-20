Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Minus Zero unveils India's first AI-based end-to-end autopilot system

Minus Zero unveils India's first AI-based end-to-end autopilot system

Minus Zero's vision-based autopilot system uses foundational AI models to navigate urban traffic in India, with production expected in 2 years through OEM partnerships

Cars

While sharing the need for such a system, the company noted that although nearly 90 per cent of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) products are deployed in a few developed countries

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Autonomous mobility platform Minus Zero on Tuesday announced that it has unveiled an end-to-end autopilot system for the first time for navigation in the country. The vision-based system, which has been tested on the streets of Bengaluru, can navigate in dense urban traffic and identify unique obstacles like animals, push-carts, two-wheelers, and their unpredictable behaviours.
 
The Bengaluru-based startup has taken an AI-first approach by training end-to-end foundational models that can learn navigation in a self-supervised manner from large-scale raw data without human labels, instead of the traditionally used rule-based systems, the company said in a statement.
 
"Our autopilot system leverages the power of bespoke foundational models and self-supervised learning to navigate some highly complicated scenarios using only cameras, and without reliance on HD Maps. This is also the first time when end-to-end foundational models are being tested on Indian roads," the company said.
 
 
While sharing the need for such a system, the company noted that although nearly 90 per cent of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) products are deployed in a few developed countries, more than 85 per cent of road accidents globally originate from emerging countries, which have a much greater need for such driving assistance systems.
 
Commenting on the development and future plans, Gagandeep Reehal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Minus Zero, said, "We are already working with a couple of large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in their journey to upgrade them to these solutions and are in talks with others for the same. While we are still developing and validating the entire system, we aim to be ready for production in the next 2 years alongside our OEM partners."
 
Minus Zero was founded in 2020 and has raised a total equity funding of $1.77 million in two rounds, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

More From This Section

Honda

Honda slows EV push globally, eyes India manufacturing unit by 2028

Gensol Engineering

Corp Affairs Min aims to finish probe into Gensol, related cos in 3-5 mnths

MobiKwik

Q4 results: MobiKwik suffers Rs 56.03 cr loss, ops revenue up marginally

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank to proceed with regulatory approvals regarding fund raise

apple, iPhone, a person holding mobile, call, text

Airtel, Google team up to offer cloud storage to postpaid, Wi-Fi users

Topics : Artificial intelligence self driving cars self-driving vehicle Cars Automakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon