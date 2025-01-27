Business Standard

Models with connected features make over 25% of 2024 retail sales: Hyundai

Models with connected features make over 25% of 2024 retail sales: Hyundai

The company noted that the contribution of connected cars in its retail sales grew to 25.7 per cent last year compared with 4.7 per cent in 2019

Hyundai

Hyundai said it has sold over 675,000 cars with connected features in the country since 2019 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said the share of car sales with connected features has risen to over 25 per cent in 2024 against around 5 per cent in 2019.

The company said it has sold over 675,000 cars with connected features in the country since 2019.

The company noted that the contribution of connected cars in its retail sales grew to 25.7 per cent last year compared with 4.7 per cent in 2019.

Currently, the automaker offers connected car features in 12 of the 14 models it sells in India.

"Today, connected cars drive a significant part of Hyundai's overall sales in India, surpassing half a million sales milestone. With the ever-increasing number of tech-savvy, convenience-seeking, and young car buyers, I am confident that the demand for connected car tech will rise rapidly in the coming years," Hyundai Motor India Function Head - Corporate Planning Jae Wan Ryu said in a statement.

 

The company had introduced connectivity with the Hyundai Venue in 2019 offering 35 telematics features.

Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the in-car payment service.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

