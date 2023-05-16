close

Mondelez International names Samir Jain as president of India business

Jain joins Mondelez International from Bunge India, where he led the business as managing director for the last 10 years

BS Reporter Mumbai
The logo of Mondelez International is pictured at the company's building in Zurich. Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Mondelez International names Samir Jain as president, India and will join the company in August. 
Jain takes over from Deepak Iyer who was elevated to EVP and president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region effective June 5. He will report to Deepak Iyer in his new role and will be part of the AMEA leadership team representing India, Mondelez International said in its release. 

“We are delighted to welcome Samir to Mondelez International to lead our fast-growing business in India. His CPG (consumer packaged goods) experience coupled with cross functional leadership should help him grow and scale our India business further. With Deepak in his new role as leader of the region and Samir’s experience, India is well placed to continue to be a growth engine for Mondelez International,” said Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP and president, AMEA.
Jain joins Mondelez International from Bunge India, where he led the business as managing director for the last 10 years. 

He also worked at Unilever India for more than 17 years in various roles across categories and functions, starting in 1995 as a management trainee. 
He left the company in 2012 as the vice president of the laundry category. During his time in Unilever, Jain also served as global finance director for the hair category in the UK. Jain has broad strategic and operational capabilities having worked in marketing, sales, finance, supply chain, procurement, and general management during his career, it said in its release. 

Topics : Mondelez International Inc FMCG companies

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Mondelez International names Samir Jain as president of India business

The logo of Mondelez International is pictured at the company's building in Zurich. Photo: Reuters
2 min read
