Hike in Amazon seller fee likely to reduce discounts for customers

Experts also believe that Amazon India’s move could spur other e-commerce players such as Walmart-owned Flipkart, Reliance’s JioMart, and Tata-owned BigBasket to increase seller fees as the firms focus on profitability and cutting losses. Seller fee is the commission Amazon charges sellers on its platform.