Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Moody's upgrades Yes Bank rating to Ba2 citing improved credit profile

Moody's upgrades Yes Bank rating to Ba2 citing improved credit profile

The global rating agency has upgraded its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b1, Moody's said in a statement

Yes Bank

"Yes Bank's Ba2 deposit ratings are one notch above its Ba3 BCA based on our expectation of a moderate likelihood of support from the Government of India (Baa3 stable) in times of need," it said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moody's Ratings on Friday upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency and local currency bank deposit ratings by a notch to Ba2, from Ba3, driven by a gradual improvement in the bank's credit profile.

The global rating agency has upgraded its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b1, Moody's said in a statement.

The upgrade of Yes Bank's ratings and BCA is driven by a gradual improvement in the bank's credit profile including its capital and loan loss reserves, which will provide sufficient buffers against the bank's unseasoned asset risks and improving yet modest profitability and funding, it said.

"Yes Bank's Ba2 deposit ratings are one notch above its Ba3 BCA based on our expectation of a moderate likelihood of support from the Government of India (Baa3 stable) in times of need," it said.

 

The bank's gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 1.6 per cent, as of March 2025, from 13.9 per cent in March 2022.

Reported provision coverage as a proportion of NPL increased to 80 per cent from 71 per cent during this period.

Despite these improvements, it said, Yes Bank's asset quality remains exposed to unseasoned risks associated with the rapid expansion in its retail and small and medium enterprise portfolios, its increased focus into higher-risk retail segments, and reliance on third-party sourcing channels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group India Credit | Photo: SMFG website

SMFG India Credit begins hunt for new MD & CEO as Mitra retires

PremiumSun Pharma

Sun Pharma starts succession plan; Ganorkar succeeds Shanghvi as MD

Arkade developers

Arkade Developers buys 6.28-acre land parcel in Thane for ₹172.48 crore

Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank

RBI gives Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar 6-month extension: Lender

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC to raise ₹4,000 crore via NCDs for capex and loan refinancing

Topics : Moodys YES Bank credit rating

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon