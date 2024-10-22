Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / More than 140 systems integrated ahead of Air India-Vistara merger

More than 140 systems integrated ahead of Air India-Vistara merger

At a select media briefing, he also said that 2.7 lakh reservations made by Vistara passengers have been moved to Air India, and more than 140 systems have been integrated

Air India

(Photo: Company)

Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 140 systems have been integrated and 2.7 lakh reservations made by Vistara passengers have been moved to the Air India system, ahead of the two airlines' merger next month.

Air India's Chief Digital & Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy on Tuesday said significant efforts are being made to comprehensively address Vistara customers' experience across all digital systems post-merger.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At a select media briefing, he also said that 2.7 lakh reservations made by Vistara passengers have been moved to Air India, and more than 140 systems have been integrated.

Among others, more than 4.5 million loyalty members of Vistara have already migrated to the Air India system.

 

"On the technology side, the Air India systems are at a different level... that is the system the customers will use. The Vistara experience in other areas like aircraft and services will be the same... we will take the best from both airlines," Ramaswamy said.

Last week, Air India said Vistara routes and schedule as well as the in-flight experience will continue, and the flights operated with Vistara planes will have the code 'AI2' post-merger.

More From This Section

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm gets NPCI nod to onboard new UPI users months after RBI restrictions

Suresh Narayanan's leadership saw Nestlé India diversifying into categories like cereals and pet care

Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan sees mega cities as pressure points

Gail India

Gail India targets new long-term LNG supply deal before year-end: Report

Pepsi

Varun Beverages Q3 result: Profit rises 24% to Rs 620 cr on healthy demand

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield announces first manufacturing unit, showroom in Bangladesh

The merger of the two full-service carriers is scheduled to be completed on November 12, following which Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

In response to a query, Ramaswamy said Air India expects to double its revenue from direct sales in the coming years.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Air India

Air India aims to double direct sales earnings in 2-3 years: CDTO

arrest, guilty

Two men plead guilty to murder of Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Malik

Air India

US, Europe airlines approach Air India for developing their Gen AI chatbots

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sikh separatist Pannun issues new terror threat, warns Air India flyers

BJP Flag, BJP

News updates: BJP releases the first list of 66 candidates for Jharkhand election 2024

Topics : Air India Vistara mergers and acquisitions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon