More than 185,000 companies incorporated in FY24, highest in a fiscal year

In a post on X, the corporate affairs ministry said the highest number of companies were incorporated during 2023-2024, "surpassing any of the previous financial years"

A total of 1,59,339 companies and 36,249 LLPs were incorporated in 2022-23. Photo: Unsplash.com

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

More than 1.85 lakh companies were incorporated in the country in 2023-24, the highest number for any financial year.
A total of 1,85,314 companies and 58,990 Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) were incorporated in the fiscal ended March 31.
In a post on X, the corporate affairs ministry said the highest number of companies were incorporated during 2023-2024, "surpassing any of the previous financial years".
A total of 1,59,339 companies and 36,249 LLPs were incorporated in 2022-23.

