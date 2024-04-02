Misleading ads case: SC raps Ramdev, Patanjali MD for defiance of order

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev after appearing before the Supreme Court in connection with the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to accept Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna and its co-founder Baba Ramdev's apology, saying it was 'lip service', while hearing the contempt case against them in the misleading ads case.

The court said Patanjali had defied its orders in the case.

The court also came down on the Centre and asked why it 'chose to keep its eyes shut' when Patanjali claimed that allopathy medicine offered no protection against Covid-19.

"You yourself said that the product they come out with cannot be backed. What did you do to publicise the same with the common public,” the court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

The court sought an explanation from the Centre over why action was not taken against State governments.

Balkrishna and Ramdev were personally present before the Court on Tuesday after the Court's direction of March 19. While Balkrishna had placed his apology before the court, Baba Ramdev's affidavit was not on record. The court said this made it clear that the matter has to be taken to its 'logical conclusion'.

Both have been told to appear before the court on April 20 and Ramdev has been directed to file his reply in the same period.

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah were hearing the petition filed by the Indian Medical Association against Patanjali's advertisements attacking allopathy and making claims about curing certain diseases.

The court had on February 27 issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for flouting earlier orders and continuing to propagate false and misleading claims about curing diseases with the company’s products.

While the court banned Patanjali advertisements with misleading claims, it came down heavily on the Central government saying it was ‘’sitting with eyes closed’’ as the entire country was ‘’taken for a ride’’.

"How can you claim permanent relief," the court asked while reprimanding Patanjali Ayurved on its advertisements. In November 2023, the company had told the court that no such claims would be made in its advertisements in the future.

Following this, on March 19, when the Court was informed that the reply to the Contempt notice was not filed, it went on to pass an order seeking the personal appearance of Acharya Balakrishna and the company's co-founder Baba Ramdev.

Ramdev had held a press conference after the court’s last hearing on November 21, 2023, saying remedies for blood pressure were ‘’lies spread by allopathy’’.

Senior Advocate Balbir Singh, who appeared for Baba Ramdev, submitted on Tuesday that the parties were physically present today and ready to apologise in person. However, the court said if the parties wanted to apologise, then they should have filed proper affidavits.

The Court also took exception to the explanation given in MD Acharya Balkrishna's affidavit that the media department of the company was not aware of the Supreme Court's order.

Conveying the Court's displeasure to Patanjali's counsel Senior Advocate Vipin Sanghi, Justice Kohli said, "Your regret may not be sufficient for the Court. It amounts to gross violation of the undertaking given to the highest court of the land, which is not to be taken lightly."

Justice Kohli went on to say that this apology is not persuading this Court and is more of a "lip service."

It may be noted that the court on February 27 had temporarily restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising or branding its products which are meant to address the diseases/disorders specified in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954.

However, the affidavit filed by the MD stated that this Act was ‘in an archaic state’ to which Justice Kohli said, "Shall we assume that every Act which is archaic should not be enforced in law? At this moment we are wondering that when there is an Act that governs the field, how can you violate it? Your advertisements are in the teeth of that Act".

“To top it all, and that is adding insult to the injury, you give a solemn undertaking to this Court and you violate it with impunity?”

The Court categorically refused to accept such an apology and termed the same as “perfunctory.”

The court also warned Ramdev and Balkrishna of perjury. “Now, we will take note of the Perjury. Mr. Balbir Singh (counsel appearing for Ramdev) be prepared for all consequences…separate perjury cases will start against both of you... We do not hide behind the back, we are opening our cards. Perjury at this level, at this proceeding!” Justice Amanullah said.

"You said documents have been attached, but the documents were created later on. This is a clear case of perjury! We are not closing the doors on you but we are telling all that we have noted," Justice Kohli said.