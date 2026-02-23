Morepen Labs wins ₹825 crore manufacturing contract from global drugmaker

Morepen Laboratories has secured a multi-year contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) deal worth about ₹825 crore from a global pharmaceutical company, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

The company, however, did not disclose the name of the pharmaceutical firm that awarded the contract or provide any other specifics of the deal. It added that supplies under the contract are expected to begin within the next four to five months, while execution is scheduled through the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

The deal is among the largest single CDMO contracts secured by the company, it said.

"This mandate represents an important milestone in the evolution of Morepen’s manufacturing platform. It reflects the confidence global customers place in our quality systems, regulatory track record, and execution capabilities. Over the years, we have steadily strengthened our infrastructure and compliance depth, enabling participation in larger, long-duration global programs," said Sushil Suri, chairman and managing director of Morepen.

"We view CDMO as a natural extension of our established active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) strengths, creating additional avenues of scale, stability, and long-term value creation while continuing to reinforce our core businesses," he added.

Morepen Labs Q3 performance

Morepen Labs reported a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹27.5 crore in Q3FY26 , from ₹26.7 crore during the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations rose 6.9 per cent to ₹484.16 crore from ₹452.78 crore in Q3FY25.

Morepen Laboratories’ shares were trading 14 per cent higher at ₹44.87 apiece on the BSE at 10.20 am on Monday after the company announced the contract.