Most valuable India firm RIL hits oversold level after six-month gap

The stock dropped 0.7% to 2,339.50 rupees in provisional close on Monday, poised to breach its 200-day moving average

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
By Ashutosh Joshi and Akshay Chinchalkar

Reliance Industries Ltd. fell for a fifth day, pushing India’s largest company by market valuation into oversold territory for the first time since March. Some investors may see that as a potential for a rebound, as has been the case when shares hit that technical level previously. 
 
The stock dropped 0.7% to 2,339.50 rupees in provisional close on Monday, poised to breach its 200-day moving average. 

The company’s shares have been trailing the country’s benchmark gauges this year, gaining only 0.9% year-to-date. A slide since late July was further accelerated amid a consolidation in local shares after the Sensex Index hit its all-time high earlier this month.

Chart

Topics : Stock Market Reliance Industries market valuation

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

