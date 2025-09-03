Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio offers unlimited free data as it marks 9th year and 500 mn users

Jio offers unlimited free data as it marks 9th year and 500 mn users

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Reliance Jio has rolled out free unlimited data for all users with graded duration based on their existing plans, the company said on Wednesday.

The company is offering one month of unlimited data for users subscribed to a plan priced Rs 349 onwards, starting September 5 to October 5, along with entertainment and other apps subscription bundled with the offer.

At present, Jio offers unlimited 5G data only to 5G smartphone users for plans priced at Rs 349 onwards.

"On Jio's 9th anniversary, I feel truly humbled that more than 500 million Indians have placed their trust in us. Reaching this scale within a single nation is a reflection of how deeply Jio has become a part of everyday life. I want to personally thank every single Jio user for making this milestone possible," Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said in the statement.

 

The company is offering unlimited free data on weekends starting September 5 to 7 to all 5G smartphones irrespective of their plan cost.

4G smartphone users will also get unlimited 4G data with 3GB upper limit at high speed by paying Rs 39 for data during the weekend.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Jio has announced free service in the 13th month to subscribers who complete 12 on-time monthly recharges of Rs 349.

The company has announced a two-month service under Rs 1,200 plan for the new JioHome Connection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

