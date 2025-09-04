Reliance Jio crosses 500 mn users at 9 years, unveils anniversary offers

India’s largest carrier Reliance Jio said on Wednesday it had crossed 500 million users, completing nine years of operations and becoming the world’s largest mobile data network. Its user base now exceeds the combined populations of the United States, the United Kingdom and France.
“This scale within a single nation highlights the power of connectivity in shaping a vibrant digital society,” Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said.
Having introduced free nationwide voice calls and brought down data prices, the telco said it would launch a slew of offers for users.
Jio is offering a weekend of unlimited data from September 5–7 for 5G smartphone users, and a Rs 349 celebration plan from September 5 to October 5. The plan features unlimited 5G data, 2 per cent extra digital gold through Jio Finance and celebration vouchers worth Rs 3,000, including subscriptions to JioHotstar, JioSaavn Pro, Zomato Gold, Netmeds First, Reliance Digital cashback, AJIO fashion deals and EaseMyTrip travel benefits. A two-month free trial on JioHome is also included.
These benefits extend to all postpaid customers as well. Users already on 2GB/day long-term plans or plans below Rs 349 can add a Rs 100 pack to access the full suite of benefits.
Additionally, Jio is offering a 13th month free with on-time monthly recharges of Rs 349 for 12 months during the anniversary year. The company said it would continue to introduce new services and benefits throughout the year.
New JioHome customers can avail a special Rs 1,200 celebration plan from September 5 to October 5. It includes two months of service with over 1,000 TV channels, 30 Mbps unlimited data, subscriptions to 12+ OTT apps such as JioHotstar, a WiFi-6 router and a 4K Smart Set Top Box. Additional benefits include two months of Amazon Prime Lite, 2 per cent extra digital gold and celebration vouchers worth Rs 3,000.