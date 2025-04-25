Friday, April 25, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mphasis Q4 results: Net profit rises 13.6% to ₹446.5 cr on BFSI-led growth

Mphasis Q4 results: Net profit rises 13.6% to ₹446.5 cr on BFSI-led growth

The consolidated revenue from operations of Mphasis grew by 8.7 per cent to Rs 3,710 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 3,412 crore in March 2024 quarter

Mphasis logo

The total contract value of new wins in the reported quarter more than doubled to $390 million, about Rs 3,330 crore, from $177 million a year ago. | Company logo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT company Mphasis on Friday said its net profit grew by 13.6 per cent to Rs 446.5 crore in January-March quarter of FY25, driven by higher margins and increased revenue from the BFSI segment.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 393.21 crore in the same period a year ago, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.

"We are pleased with a quarter of broad-based performance, reporting the highest quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in 12 quarters, highest TCV (total contract value) wins in 7 quarters, highest ever quarterly and full year EPS, and 86 per cent YoY growth in pipeline. In this uncertain macro environment, our focus is on continued investments in growth, keeping tech and AI at the core, and leveraging solutions to transform and modernize our client's technology and operations stack," Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis, said in a statement.

 

The consolidated revenue from operations of Mphasis grew by 8.7 per cent to Rs 3,710 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 3,412 crore in March 2024 quarter.

The operating margins of the company stood at 15.3 per cent during the fourth quarter as well as in the year ended March 2025. The figure was slightly higher than the two comparative figures of 14.9 per cent and 15.1 per cent recorded in the preceding fiscal.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

IT stocks under pressure: Nifty IT slips 7% on fears around recession

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Infosys, TCS: Nifty IT slips 4% amid recession fears as US imposes tariff

stock market

IT stocks: Nifty IT index slips over 2% on fears of slowing US economy

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Mphasis Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15% to Rs 428 crore, revenue up 7%

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Mphasis gains 5% ahead of reporting Q3 results; check out more details

Mphasis has a target of operating margin to be within the band of 14.75-15.75 per cent and overall growth to be above industry average on account of deal wins.

The total contract value of new wins in the reported quarter more than doubled to $390 million, about Rs 3,330 crore, from $177 million a year ago.

Mphasis' banking, financial services and insurance segment, the biggest contributor to its overall revenue, grew by about 11 per cent to $215 million in the latest January-March period from $193 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the year ended March 2025, the net profit of the company grew by 9.5 per cent to Rs 1,702.1 crore from Rs 1,554.8 crore in FY24.

The annual revenue from operations of Mphasis grew by 7.16 per cent to Rs 14,230 crore in FY25 from Rs 13,279 crore in FY24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Samsung

Samsung to invest ₹1,000 crore to expand troubled Sriperumbudur unit

RBL Bank

RBL Bank Q4 results: Net profit tanks 81% to ₹69 cr as provisions spike

DCB Bank

DCB Bank Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 14% to ₹177 crore

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment sells Hyderabad property in Jubilee Hills for ₹99 crore

Funskool

Toy manufacturer Funskool India targets $40-45 mn revenue in current fiscal

Topics : Mphasis financial services IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon