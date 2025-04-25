Friday, April 25, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zee Entertainment sells Hyderabad property in Jubilee Hills for ₹99 crore

Zee Entertainment sells Hyderabad property in Jubilee Hills for ₹99 crore

The sale agreement was registered on March 28, 2025, with the Telangana government authorities

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported a rise in consolidated net profit by almost 180 per cent in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25) | (Photo: Company Website)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Zee Entertainment has sold its property with a total built-up area of 28,221 square feet (sq ft) in Jubilee Hills, a prime Hyderabad locality, for ₹99 crore, according to the registration documents accessed via Propstack.
 
A house that has five car parking spaces has been bought by Adman Creatives, a Hyderabad-based limited liability partnership operating in the “community, personal, and social services” segment in Telangana.
 
The sale agreement was registered on March 28, 2025, with the Telangana government authorities.
 
Besides being a sought-after locality, Jubilee Hills saw 152 sale transactions in 2024, with a gross sales value of ₹237 crore. The current average property rates as of the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2024 (Q4 CY24) in the area hovered around ₹14,346 per square foot, up by about 35.88 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to Square Yards Data Intelligence.
 
 
On the other hand, earlier, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported a rise in consolidated net profit by almost 180 per cent in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), which stood at ₹163.6 crore, compared with the same quarter last year, due to a reduction in its operating costs.
 
At the same time, the Mumbai-headquartered company’s revenue dropped by 3.3 per cent to ₹1,978.8 crore in the October–December quarter compared with the same quarter last year.
 
The entertainment major reported an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of ₹318.4 crore, as per its earnings presentation.

Topics : Zee Entertainment Hyderabad Zee Entertainment Enterprises

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

