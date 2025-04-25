Friday, April 25, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Toy manufacturer Funskool India targets $40-45 mn revenue in current fiscal

Toy manufacturer Funskool India targets $40-45 mn revenue in current fiscal

Funskool raises its game

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Toy manufacturer Funskool India Ltd has drawn up plans to achieve a revenue target of USD 40-45 million during the current financial year, capitalising on shifting global trade dynamics and the growing preference for Indian manufacturing, the company said. The company registered a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in FY202425 revenue.

"We are moving in the right direction. With an impressive growth trajectory, Funskool continues to play a vital role in advancing the Make in India' initiative. We are focused on deepening our partnerships with global toy brands and further positioning ourselves as a quality toy manufacturer in the international supply chain, company CEO K A Shabir said in a press release on Friday.

 

Funskool contributes close to 20 per cent of India's total toy exports, with shipments to the United States accounting for around 40 per cent.

Last year, the company doubled its production capacity. In line with its aggressive growth plans, further capacity additions are planned across its production units in Ranipet and Goa, the company said.

Funskool continues to expand its diverse portfolio of homegrown brands, including Giggles, Fundough, Play and Learn, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

