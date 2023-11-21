Sensex (0.42%)
MRO service provider StandardAero open to form joint venture in India

India stands out as a major purchaser of aircraft, with major domestic airline operators such as Air India and IndiGo placing two of the world's largest aircraft orders with Airbus and Boeing

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Consequently, approximately 92 per cent of the engine MRO business is outsourced to other nations

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
StandardAero, one of the world's largest aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) companies, is open to forming a joint venture (JV) with an Indian company to establish an MRO facility in the country.

The US-based company currently operates 55 MRO facilities in 13 countries around the world. In 2022, its turnover was more than $4 billion.
Tayeb Bouhassis, Regional Sales Director (Airlines & Fleets) at StandardAero, stated at the industry event "Aero MRO 2023" that the company will decide on opening a facility in India based on the engine workload at Safran's proposed facility in Hyderabad.

Last year, French engine manufacturer Safran announced that it is in the process of establishing its largest MRO facility for commercial aircraft engines in Hyderabad by 2025. All major Indian airlines use engines of CFM, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Safran and the US-based company General Electric.

When asked about the company's plan to open a joint venture facility in India, Bouhassis replied, "This is something that we have in mind, not probably in the short term but more in the mid-term and long-term. It was initially in the mid-term but we observed that Safran has invested in Hyderabad."

The Hyderabad facility will handle 7B and Leap engines of CFM. "We need to make sure that before we make a decision on a joint venture, how much of that volume will Safran handle to know if a joint venture here would make sense for us so that we can have a portion of that volume," he mentioned.

India stands out as a major purchaser of aircraft, with major domestic airline operators such as Air India and IndiGo placing two of the world's largest aircraft orders with Airbus and Boeing. Despite ranking as the third-largest global aircraft buyer, India faces a notable scarcity of engine MRO centers.

Consequently, approximately 92 per cent of the engine MRO business is outsourced to other nations. The Indian MRO industry's total size is expected to grow substantially from about $1.7 billion in 2021 to about $4 billion by 2031.
First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

