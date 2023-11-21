Sensex (0.42%)
Reliance to invest additional Rs 20k cr in Bengal in 3 years: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said that the Reliance Industries has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in the last few years in the state

Photo: Bloomberg

Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced an additional Rs 20,000-crore investment for West Bengal over the next three years.
Ambani said the fresh investment will be in the areas of digital life solutions, retail and bio-energy.
"We plan to invest an additional Rs 20,000 crore in Bengal in the next three years for enhancing digital life solutions, augmenting Reliance Retail footprint and on bio-energy," he said at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here.
The Reliance Industries has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in the last few years in the state, Ambani said.
"Reliance will leave no stone unturned to accelerate Bengal's growth," he asserted.
The Reliance Foundation will also take up the task of renovating and restoring the iconic Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to regain its "original glory", Ambani added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

