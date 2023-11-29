Sensex (1.10%)
Mystifly partners with Google Cloud for innovation in travel tech sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nov 29 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Travel service solutions provider Mystifly on Wednesday said it is joining forces with Google Cloud to drive growth and innovation in the travel technology sector.
The collaboration centres around integrating Mystifly's Smart Selling Platform (SSP) with Google's cutting-edge cloud services and generative AI capabilities.
Mystifly Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Kumar said, "Our partnership with Google Cloud supports Mystifly's mission to modernize travel infrastructure across the entire ecosystem, delivering solutions that bridge old and new technologies and catering to the discerning needs of travellers and the efficiency of sellers and suppliers."

The B2B (business to business) company was founded in 2009.
Kumar said the company is solving core infrastructure problems because "at the end of the day, you can only deliver great B2C (business to consumer) experiences if the infrastructure is addressed".
He said 85 per cent of Mystifly's business and total revenues come from outside India.
"India contributes less than 15 per cent of our revenues. And it's been the case for the last 10 years ...because we say travel is not really a country-bound activity," he added.
The company has customers from American and European businesses as well as companies in Asia Pacific.
Mystifly was bootstrapped for the first seven years before raising USD 5 million from Red Group Holdings in Japan, becoming profitable from 2017 to 2019.
Kumar said the company's journey went to zero during the pandemic and "in less than 24 odd months from the time borders have started opening up, we've been able to... get back to where we were pre-Covid".
"And in that journey, the next stage for us is this Google partnership, which is very relevant in how we are able to bring in the seamlessness in terms of airline retailing," he added.

Nov 29 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

