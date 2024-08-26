Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / UKG names Jennifer Morgan as new CEO, Nitin Chandel to lead India business

UKG names Jennifer Morgan as new CEO, Nitin Chandel to lead India business

Morgan, who holds over three decades of experience in the enterprise software industry, succeeds Chris Todd, who stepped down earlier this month

UKG, Ultimate Kronos Group

In 2020, Ultimate Software and Kronos merged in a $22 billion deal and rebranded as -- UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) -- a cloud-based workforce management company | Credit: Company Twitter account

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) on Monday announced the appointment of Jennifer Morgan as its new CEO, and Nitin Chandel as the new Group Vice President and Country Manager for India.
UKG is a provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions. It serves 80,000 businesses across more than 150 countries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Morgan succeeds Chris Todd, who stepped down earlier this month. She holds over three decades of experience in the enterprise software industry, having served as global head of portfolio operations at Blackstone, and co-CEO at SAP.
Morgan told PTI that she envisions scaling the company's operations in India and growing UKG's India headcount by a third in FY25, building on the "strong base" of 3,000 employees.
Currently, UKG's solutions are used by over 1 million employees in India across sectors like manufacturing, IT, BPO, retail, IT, and healthcare, she said.
In 2020, Ultimate Software and Kronos merged in a $22 billion deal and rebranded as -- UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) -- a cloud-based workforce management company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India USA

Indian diaspora in US top contributors in politics, economic growth & tech

Brian Niccol

Starbucks names Chipotle's Brian Niccol as CEO amid activist pressure

Youtube

YouTube Shorts surpass trillion views, CEO Neal Mohan lauds Indian creators

NIIT Tech

NIIT announces appointment of Pankaj Jathar as chief executive officer

Salesforce

Salesforce starts public sector division; enters digital creditors' market

Topics : CEO Recruitment online recruitment human resource

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon