Nazara Tech partners with Telangana govt for AI centre of excellence

Nazara Technologies has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana, the release by Nazara said

D Sridhar Babu, Telangana IT Minister

D Sridhar Babu, Telangana IT Minister | Credit: X/@Congress4TS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Gaming and e-sports company Nazara Technologies has inked a pact with the government of Telangana to establish an AI centre of excellence (AI CoE) focused on gaming and digital entertainment, a release said on Thursday.
The 'Nazara AI CoE' will focus on research, development, and innovation in areas such as gaming, interactive media, gamified learning, and other digital content, leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, VR/AR (virtual and augmented reality), blockchain, and Web 3.0.
"Nazara Technologies has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana," the release by Nazara said.
With the strategic partnership in place, Nazara aims to establish an AI centre of excellence focusing on gaming and digital entertainment, underlining the company's strengths in AI-driven gaming and digital entertainment space, and Telangana as a global hub for AI innovation.
"Telangana's proactive approach in fostering industry growth through public-private partnerships and policy development has created the ideal ecosystem for this initiative," Nitish Mittersain, joint MD and CEO of Nazara Technologies, said.
The collaboration will enable Nazara to take forward its mission of integrating AI and emerging technologies across its diverse portfolio, Mittersain noted.

Telangana Minister for Information Technology D Sridhar Babu said the partnership with Nazara Technologies marks a significant step in positioning the state as a global leader in AI-driven digital innovation.
"The Nazara AI CoE will empower startups, enhance skills, and attract cutting-edge technology investments, creating a diverse and dynamic ecosystem. By joining forces with Nazara, we are committed to driving economic growth and setting new standards in responsible AI applications in gaming and beyond," the release quoted the minister as saying.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nazara Technologies Telangana govt Telangana

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

