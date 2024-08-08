Gaming major Nazara Tech buys UK-based Fusebox Games for Rs 228 cr

Gaming and esports company Nazara Technologies on Thursday announced acquisition of Fusebox Games, an IP-based gaming studio in the United Kingdom, for Rs 228 crore in an all-cash deal.

Fusebox has 30 employees primary based in the UK.

"Nazara Technologies, India's only publicly listed diversified gaming and sports media company, announced the acquisition of Fusebox Games," a release said.

Nazara said it will purchase Fusebox for Rs 228 crore in an all-cash transaction.

Fusebox publishes interactive story game Love Island' and is developing new games based on popular global TV IPs.

For calendar year 2023, the company reported revenue of Rs 87.5 crore with an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) of Rs 11.7 crore.