NBCC gets nod from Greater Noida Authority to build five Amrapali projects

State-owned NBCC (India) on Wednesday announced that it had got an in-principle approval from the Greater Noida Authority to develop five Amrapali projects.



The approval is for the development of unused and purchasable floor area ratio (FAR) “in furtherance of existing projects of Amrapali valuing approximately Rs 10,000 crore,” the company said in a regulatory filing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).



Projects that have got the approval are Centurian Park, Golf Homes, Leisure Park, Leisure Valley, and Dream Valley.