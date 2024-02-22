Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NBCC gets nod from Greater Noida Authority to build five Amrapali projects

The approval is for the development of unused and purchasable floor area ratio (FAR) "in furtherance of existing projects of Amrapali valuing approximately Rs 10,000 crore," the company said

Fresh bid boosts NBCC confidence to bag beleaguered Jaypee Infratech

Representative Image

Sanket Koul New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC (India) on Wednesday announced that it had got an in-principle approval from the Greater Noida Authority to develop five Amrapali projects.

The approval is for the development of unused and purchasable floor area ratio (FAR) “in furtherance of existing projects of Amrapali valuing approximately Rs 10,000 crore,” the company said in a regulatory filing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Projects that have got the approval are Centurian Park, Golf Homes, Leisure Park, Leisure Valley, and Dream Valley.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

NBCC soars 13%, hits 52-week high on Rs 180-cr order win, MoU with govt

Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

Noida metro: Aqua Line to add 11 stations to connect with Blue Line

Stock of this PSU civil construction company zoomed over 60% in 3 months

NBCC gets Rs 218 crore order from National Institute of Fashion Technology

NCLAT declines to interfere with Jaypee Infratech resolution plan

DRI initiates inquiry against Maruti Suzuki over incorrect HSN code

SBI becomes 5th most valuable firm in terms of mcap, surpasses Infosys

PE firm CVC Capital raises $6.8 bn, plans to invest in Indian companies

Jubilant FoodWorks expects Popeye to be Rs 1,000 cr brand in next 3-4 years

Topics : NBCC Amrapali projects Greater Noida authority Greater Noida amrapali

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon